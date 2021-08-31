Realme GT Neo Gaming Tipped To Launch In September; Expected Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition recently hit the Indian market with some high-end specs. Now, the company could be working on another model as part of the same series. Reports point to Realme GT Neo Gaming, which could launch pretty soon. A tipster has revealed the phone's pricing, design, and other key specifications.

Realme GT Neo Gaming Price Leaked

For all we know, this could be a game-centric model from the Realme GT Neo launched earlier this year. However, there are several upgrades tipped for the Realme GT Neo Gaming. For instance, the new game-centric phone will allegedly draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Tipster Rudhra Nandu took to Twitter to reveal the pricing of the Realme GT Neo Gaming.

Here, the tipster says the phone will arrive in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at USD 499 (around Rs. 36,400) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at USD 599 (roughly Rs. 43,800). To recall, the Realme GT Neo launched in the global market but didn't arrive in India. Moreover, Realme hasn't teased or hinted at the upcoming phone, hence, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Realme GT Neo Gaming: Expected Features

Apart from the pricing, the tipster has also revealed the specs of the alleged Realme GT Neo Gaming. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Realme phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset, just like the OnePlus 9R. A triple-camera setup at the rear has also been leaked with a 64MP primary lens.

The tipster further reveals the rear panel design of the Realme GT Neo Gaming, and it looks very different from the Realme GT Neo and the GT Neo Flash Edition. As far as the design is concerned, the Realme GT Neo Gaming will likely include a couple of additional buttons, specifically for gaming. For instance, there are two large sensors on the side of the phone.

Looking at these specifications, the Realme GT Neo Gaming seems to take on gaming phones from iQOO and even Asus ROG Phone. However, Realme hasn't confirmed any of these leaks yet and it's best to wait for official announcements.

