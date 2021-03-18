Realme GT Neo With 5G, Dimensity 1200 SoC Tipped For March 31 Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT 5G was launched earlier this month in China. At the virtual launch event, Realme noted it would bring in a trimmed-down version of the GT, which was tipped to be the Realme GT Neo. Fresh reports reveal the probable launch date of the upcoming Realme GT Neo.

Realme GT Neo Launch

The new leak comes from tipster Mukul Sharma. If reports are to be believed, the Realme GT Neo will be launching on March 31 in China at 2:30 PM local time (12 PM IST). The tipster has also revealed the launch poster, which highlights the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The 5G branding is also clearly visible, confirming the flagship feature on the upcoming smartphone.

Realme GT Neo Features: What To Expect

The Realme GT Neo was officially tipped to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Also, the smartphone has made a couple of appearances at several listings, giving us an idea of what to expect. The upcoming Realme GT Neo was spotted on TENAA with a 6.55-inch display and a punch-hole cutout.

Realme GT Neo to be announced on March 31. Will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo pic.twitter.com/9773rqpsir — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 18, 2021

Looking at the images on these listings, one can spot a curved display on the Realme GT Neo, which would make it the first Realme smartphone to feature a curved panel. Other details tipped include an AMOLED panel, a high refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme GT Neo would likely pack a triple-camera setup. However, the sensors onboard are still under wraps. Going under the hood, the upcoming Realme smartphone is tipped to include a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The RAM and storage details are also still a mystery for now.

Realme GT Vs Realme GT Neo

As noted, the upcoming Realme GT Neo is going to be the trimmed-down variant of the flagship Realme GT. To recall, the company launched the Realme GT with the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 5G support. The Realme GT packed a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery.

As the trimmed-down version, we could expect to see a 48MP camera sensor on the GT Neo. With the launch nearing, more updates are expected to follow.

Best Mobiles in India