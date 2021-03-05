Realme GT Neo Tipped With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 5G Support; Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT just went official with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 5G support. During the launch event, another smartphone was teased, namely the Realme GT Neo. The upcoming smartphone was teased right at the end of the event and seems to pack some sober features as compared to the flagship Realme GT.

Realme GT Neo Details

The complete details of the Realme GT Neo haven't been revealed yet, but Realme teased the chipset powering the smartphone. The Realme GT Neo will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is also an equally competent 5G chipset. In fact, the Realme GT Neo could be the first smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Technically speaking, the teaser image shared by popular tipster Digital Chat Station highlights the Dimensity 1200 chipset. In other words, nothing has officially been revealed except the upcoming launch of the Realme GT Neo.

To note, the Dimensity 1200 chipset debut recently and comes as one of the flagship 5G mobile processors. The first batch of smartphones with this chipset is expected to begin shipping sometime in Q2 2021. Reports suggest a Redmi gaming smartphone and the OnePlus Nord 2 will also feature the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

On nice. As per Digital Chat Station, "The realme GT Neo will come sooner than expected, and it will be the world premiere of the Dimensity 1200 with the Redmi gaming phone"#RealmeGTNeo #RedmiGaming pic.twitter.com/947eUhEebB — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 5, 2021

Realme GT Neo: What To Expect

It's too early to speculate the upcoming Realme GT Neo. However, considering it would likely pack the Dimensity 1200 SoC, we can expect it to be an affordable flagship smartphone. The newly launched Realme GT packs a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. One can expect something similar on the upcoming GT Neo.

The Realme GT debuted with a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. While this seems like a basic camera setup, the Realme GT Neo could replace the 64MP lens with a 48MP shooter. Although, this is mere speculation.

Other details include 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and so on. A 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support is available on the Realme GT, which could also pass on to the Realme GT Neo. That said, we advise taking this with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India