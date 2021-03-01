Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leaked; Dimensity 1200 Chipset, 90Hz Display Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has several new smartphones and other gadgets ready to launch, including the rumored Realme X9 series. Recent reports suggest the Realme X9 Pro could feature the Dimensity 1200 chipset. What's more, a Chinese tipster has revealed the complete specifications of the upcoming Realme X9 Pro.

Realme X9 Pro Specifications Revealed

The report comes via WHYLAB, who took to Weibo to share the rumored details about the upcoming Realme smartphone. Apparently, the new Realme X9 Pro is going to be the company's new 'imaging flagship'. This is why a 108MP primary camera sensor with several software enhancements is tipped.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset is said to power the upcoming X9 Pro smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone would likely include an FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, along with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other details suggested in the report include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme X9 Pro Launch: What To Expect

The report doesn't mention anything about the launch date. Looking back, its predecessor - the Realme X7 series launched in September 2020 in China. The smartphone made its way to India only last month and we're already hearing about the RealmeX9 series! If things go as planned, the Realme X9 series could launch in the second half, mostly in September 2021.

As noted, the Realme X9 series is said to emphasize the camera capabilities with its alleged 108MP camera. Do note, this isn't the first device to come with the 108MP sensor. The upcoming Realme 8 series is also said to include a similar camera capability.

In other news, the Realme GT is all set to launch on March 4, 2021. With the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the upcoming Realme GT is said to include a stainless steel VC colling system for gamers. A 120Hz display and a dual-tone Vegan Leather finish are also expected on the upcoming Realme flagship. All the features and the pricing details will be revealed in the following days once the device debuts.

