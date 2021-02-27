Realme GT 5G Appears On Geekbench: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to unveil its upcoming flagship Realme GT 5G on March 4. Recently, the price of the handset was tipped online. Now, the handset has been listed on Geekbench, revealing a few details about the handset. The Realme GT 5G with the model number RMX2202 has managed to score 1138 and 3572 in Geekbench 5's single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The listing has also confirmed that the phone will run on Android 11 OS and ship with 12GB of RAM.

Realme GT 5G: What To Expect?

Starting with the processor, Realme has already confirmed that the upcoming phone will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Upfront, the phone is said to flaunt a 6.8-inch punch-hole display which will deliver a screen resolution of 1440 × 3200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the handset which will ship with 65W fast charging support.

On the camera department, the phone was leaked with a triple rear-camera module along with a dual-tone LED flash which will include a 64MP primary camera. The resolutions of the other sensors are yet to be revealed. The phone is also tipped to feature "GT" branding at the bottom-right corner of its rear panel.

Moreover, the handset will come with stainless steel VC Cooling system. Besides, a loudspeaker grille is expected to be placed at the bottom edge and will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Alongside the standard variant, the company is also said to launch a special Vegan Leather Design.

As far as price is concerned, the Realme GT 5G is said to be priced at RMB 2,999 which is around Rs. 34,000 in Indian currency. On the other hand, the handset with model number RMX2202 was also spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, hinting at an imminent India launch.

