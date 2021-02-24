Realme GT Could Be First Smartphone Under “Dual-Platform Dual-Flagship Strategy" News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The fast-growing smartphone brand Realme is all set to unveil a new flagship smartphone - the Realme GT in China. It is also in plans to launch two flagship series with the prime focus on specific points such as performance and camera going forward.

Now, it has announced a new strategy called 'Dual-Platform Dual-Flagship Strategy'. Well, Realme will launch two smartphones - one with Qualcomm 8xx and the other with MediaTek Dimensity 5G flagship chipsets.

Notably, it is said that the Realme GT, the upcoming flagship smartphone slated to be unveiled in China on March 4 will be the first device to be launched under the new 'Dual-Platform Dual-Flagship Strategy'.

Talking about the strategy, VP, Realme, and CEO of Realme India & Europe, Madhav Sheth claims that the dual-platform dual-flagship strategy will help the company achieve a significant share in the mid-to-high-end products segment.

Realme New Strategy Detailed

Given that the Realme GT will be the first smartphone to be launched under this strategy, the company showcased a preview of the stainless steel VC cooling system on the smartphone at the MWC Shanghai 2021 event. It showed that the 3D cooling system will make sure that the CPU will minimize the temperature by 15-degree Celsius with 100% dissipation area.

Previously, we saw the official posters of the Realme GT in a new Racing Yellow color option. This seems to adopt a new Dual-Tone leather finish that the company claims to be Vegan Leather.

Detailing on the processor, the Realme GT could arrive with the Qualcomm 888 that will focus on performance and gaming. Notably, an upcoming MediaTek flagship chipset is believed to be launched later this year with a focus on mobile photography.

What's noteworthy is that Realme announced that it will launch a smartphone chipset sometime soon. This announcement came soon after the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. If this turns out to be true, a camera-centric flagship from Realme could be launched next. While the details about it are bleak for now, it looks like the device will feature enhancements such as a 108MP primary camera sensor, a telephoto lens and more. However, official details remain unknown for now.

