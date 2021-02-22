Realme GT 5G Official Posters Show Rear Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are all set to witness the announcements at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2021 in China starting from tomorrow. One of the phones expected to arrive at the tech expo is the Realme GT 5G. The device is believed to arrive in China on March 4. Now, the company has started teasing the launch of this upcoming smartphone revealing two posters showing the first look of the device's rear panel.

Already, we know that the Realme RMX2202 has been certified by TENAA and 3C certification platforms. It is speculated that the device will be launched in China with the moniker Realme GT 5G. The TENAA listing noted that the smartphone could feature a punch-hole display, a GT logo at the rear and a rectangular-shaped camera arrangement. Previous rumors have hinted that we can expect the smartphone to arrive in glass and leather back editions.

Realme GT 5G Poster Leaks

Now, the official posters in China showcase the glass edition of the Realme GT 5G. Notably, the GT logo is not seen in the poster but the other design elements appear to be the same as that of the TENAA image. The poster shows the upcoming Realme smartphone along with the Chinese actor and singer Yang Mi as a promotion in the country.

Going by the official posters, the Realme GT 5G appears to sport a 64MP triple-camera system at its rear. At the bottom edge, there seems to be a loudspeaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. As of now, the posters from Realme do not divulge any other details pertaining to the Realme GT 5G.

What We Expect

Previous reports have hinted that the Realme GT 5G could get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM And 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space, an AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, a battery that could support 65W fast charging and run Android 11 topped with Realme UI 2.0. The Realme GT 5G is believed to be launched with a Pro variant that might feature a relatively faster 160Hz refresh rate and 125W UltraDart fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India