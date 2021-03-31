Realme GT Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Goes Official: Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has been active in launching smartphones since the beginning of this year. Earlier this month, the company announced the Realme GT, and now, another handset named Realme GT Neo has been added to this new series. Key features of the handset include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC, 65W fast-charging, and much more. Let's dive into the details.

Realme GT Neo Price And Sale Date

The Realme GT Neo price in China has been set at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,300) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 25,700) for the high-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The handset can be purchased in China starting April 8 in Black, Silver, and gradient color options.

Realme GT Neo Specifications

The Realme GT Neo is a toned-down version of the Realme GT and packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

For imaging, the Realme GT Neo has a triple rear camera module that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP camera. For selfies and videos, the handset features a 16MP sensor at the front. Furthermore, a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the handset with 50W fast-charging support. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Even, the phone comes with a GT mode and VC cooling technology. Lastly, the handset measures 158.5×73.3×8.4mm in dimension and weighs around 179 grams.

Realme GT Neo In India

The Realme GT Neo will launch soon in the country as the handset with model number RMX3031 was recently spotted at the Indian BIS certification. Even, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had teased the arrival of a new phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset that means the Realme GT Neo India launch is around the corner. However, we have to wait for the official launch date.

