Realme GT Neo2 India Launch Timeline Tipped; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has recently confirmed the launch of the GT Neo2 in India. However, the brand has not shared the exact launch date. Now, fresh info has revealed the launch timeline of the GT Neo2 in the country. The smartphone was launched earlier this week in China and features include the SD870 processor, 120Hz display, and many more.

Realme GT Neo2 India Launch Timeline Tipped

91mobiles comes to know from tipster Yogesh Brar that the Realme GT Neo2 will be launched just after Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale in India. For the unaware, Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale will go live on October 7 and will run till Oct 12.

This means the phone could arrive in the second or third week of October in India. The report further states that the GT Neo2 will be available for purchase during the Diwali sale in November. However, there is no official word on this.

Realme GT Neo2 Features In India

We expect the phone will come in India with similar features as the Chinese model. The GT Neo2 has a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC handles the processing which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB default storage. Moreover, the phone runs Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 65W SuperDart Charging.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Lastly, connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme GT Neo2 Expected Price In India

The Realme GT Neo2 price starts in China at RMB 2,499 (around Rs. 28,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Considering this, we expect the phone will fall under Rs. 30,000 segment in India. However, we will suggest our readers to take this as speculations until official info comes out.

Best Mobiles in India