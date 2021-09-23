Realme GT Neo2 Launching Soon In India; Price, Features, Launch Timeline News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently launched the GT Neo 2 in China. Just one day after its Chinese debut, the Indian launch of the GT Neo2 has officially been confirmed. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. The Realme GT Neo2 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, 120Hz display, extended RAM option, and many more.

Further to #realmeFans excitement, we've decided to bring #realmeGTNEO2 to India!



Guys, when do you want to experience #EverythingInNEO? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 23, 2021

Realme GT Neo2 India Launch Confirmed

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth took to his Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the Realme GT Neo2 in India. He further asked the fans when they want to experience GT Neo2 - early October, end of October, Nov, or Dec. This means the device will land by end of this year in India.

Further, it also confirms that the GT Neo2 will come in the country with the same moniker. To recall, the predecessor GT Neo was launched under the Realme X7 moniker in India.

Realme GT Neo2 Features In India

The features of the phone in India are believed to be similar to the Chinese model. The Realme GT Neo2 comes with a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The device ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which is clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB default storage.

Additionally, there is also RAM expansion support of up to 7GB. On the software front, the device runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 65W SuperDart Charging tech which is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 36 minutes.

Moreover, the Realme GT Neo2 offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the GT Neo2 has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme GT Neo2 Price In India

As far as the price is concerned, we expect the GT Neo2 will be priced in India similarly to the Chinese models. The GT Neo2 price starts in China at RMB 2,499 (around Rs. 28,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost RMB 2,699 (around Rs. 30,800) and the ​high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost at RMB 2,999 (around Rs. 34,300).

Realme GT Neo2: How About Competition?

If the Indian variant of the Realme GT Neo2 follows the same pricing as the Chinese model, the handset will be the cheapest phone with the SD870 chip in India. As of now, the SD870-powered phones like the OnePlus 9R 5G and the iQOO 7 5G are selling above Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Now, it remains to be seen if the upcoming Realme GT Neo2 will come under Rs. 30,000 segment. As of now, Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 50 series smartphone on Sep 24 in India alongside the Realme Band 2 and the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch.

