Realme GT Neo2 Debuts With SD870, 65W Charging; India Launch Date, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has announced the launch of the GT Neo2 smartphone, the successor of the GT Neo. Realme has used a Snapdragon chip for the successor, in contrast, the predecessor features the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Other features include a 120Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, triple cameras, and so on.

Realme GT Neo2 Features To Check Out

The Realme GT Neo2 has a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage that is also expandable via a microSD card. Running Android 11-based on Realme UI 2.0 custom skin, the handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging tech.

There is a triple camera setup on the GT Neo2 that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. Other aspects include an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Realme GT Neo2 Price

The Realme GT Neo2 price starts in China at RMB 2,499 (around Rs. 28,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, making it the cheapest SD870-powered phone. On the other hand, the 8GB+256GB model will cost RMB 2,699 (around Rs. 30,800) and the high-end 12GB+256GB variant is priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs. 34,300).

Realme GT Neo2: When Is It Arriving In India?

The India launch details are yet to disclose. Realme recently launched the GT series smartphone in the country that means it might take time to launch the GT Neo2 in India. Further, it remains to be seen whether the handset will come under the same moniker to India. Since the predecessor Gt Neo is selling as the Realme X7 Max in India.

In terms of competition, the smartphone will compete with smartphones like the Oneplus 9R and the iQOO 7 that are also running the same chipsets. Additionally, Realme is now prepping up to launch the Narzo 50 series smartphone on Sep 24 in India alongside the Realme Band 2 and the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch.

