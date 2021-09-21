Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Date Announced: Most-Anticipated Smartphones Launching During Sale Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart has finally disclosed the sale date for the Big Billion Days Sale 2021. The sale will start on October 7 and will be live until October 12. During the sale, you can get irresistible deals on multiple products including smartphones, tablets. electronics, accessories, and many more.

Alongside, brands like Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and many more are set to launch new handsets as the e-commerce site has created a dedicated page for the upcoming launches. Below here we are listing all smartphones that are expected to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021.

New Smartphone Launches During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

As per the Flipkart poster, the Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is going to witness multiple launches from brands like Realme, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, Poco, and Samsung. The launch will take place between September 24 and October 1.

The upcoming new launches will start with Realme Narzo 50 series that is scheduled for September 24, while Oppo will launch a new smartphone on Sep 27, and Samsung's upcoming smartphone launch will take place on September 28. On the other hand, Vivo and Poco will announce their new smartphones on September 30 and Motorola will launch a new smartphone on October 1.

Realme Narzo 50 Series Launching On Sep 24

The Realme Narzo 50 series smartphones are confirmed to launch on Sep 24 at 12:30 PM IST. However, the e-commerce site only mentions the Narzo 50 series and doesn't specify which all models will be launched. But it is expected to bring the standard Narzo 50, Narzo 50A, Narzo 50 Pro, and Narzo 50i. Alongside, the brand will also be launching the Realme Band 2 and the Smart TV Neo 32-inch at the same date.

Other Expected Smartphone Launches During Sale

Apart from Realme, other brand's smartphones' names are yet to be disclosed. Starting with Oppo, it might launch the Oppo A55 smartphone since the device was tipped to launch by end of this month. Besides, the brand is also rumored to bring a new variant of the F19 smartphone dubbed as the F19s which might also launch on that day.

On the other hand, Samsung is prepping up to launch the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone on Sep 28. However, the device is said to be exclusive on Amazon. This means Flipkart microsite hints at another handset. For the unaware, Samsung is also all set to launch the Galaxy F42 5G. But the handset is yet to get a launch date. So, there is a chance the brand will launch the Galaxy F42 5G via Flipkart.

After That, there will be announcements from Vivo and Oppo on Sep 30. Vivo is believed to launch the X70 series on that day which is reported to include two models, while the series might skip the standard variant. There is no hint which phone is going to launch from Poco. Last but not least, Motorola is tipped to launch the Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphone and the Moto Tab 8 tablet on Oct 1.

Apart from these brands, Micromax, Infinix, and many others are also expected to launch their products at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. However, there is no official word on this. So we will suggest taking this with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

Best Mobiles in India