Realme GT Neo2 Launching In India Today: Event Timing And Livestream Details

Realme GT Neo2 launch event is scheduled for today, bringing in a new 5G phone with several powerful features to the Indian market. Like most launch events these days, the new Realme phone launch will be live-streamed and updates will be shared on social media handles. Here's everything you need to know about the Realme GT Neo2 launch event.

Realme GT Neo2 Launch Details

The Realme GT Neo2 launch time is scheduled at 12:30 PM IST. The launch will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel. Interested viewers can simply click on the below link to view the event. Also, regular updates will be shared via the company's social media handles, including Twitter.

Realme GT Neo2 Features: Everything We Know So Far

Realme GT Neo2 has already debuted in China, giving us an idea of what to expect. The smartphone flaunts a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5protection and DC dimming. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo2 draws power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset and we can expect the same coming to India.

The Chinese version of the Realme GT Neo2 includes up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. We can also expect the phone to run Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top. The cameras on the Realme GT Neo2 Chinese version include a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Additionally, the Realme GT Neo2 is tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. This would surely help gamers and content creators. Plus, the phone is said to include a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Realme GT Neo2 Price In India: What To Expect?

The Realme GT Neo2 has already been teased on Flipkart, confirming its availability. The phone will also be available on the Realme India website. The Realme GT Neo2 price in India is expected to be around Rs. 30,000 for the base model. This makes the phone up against devices like the OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X, and so on. The precise pricing will be revealed later today.

