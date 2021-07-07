Realme India Confirms To Launch 5G Smartphone For Less Than Rs. 10,000: India 5G Webinar News oi-Vivek

Realme has now officially confirmed that the brand will launch 5G smartphones for less than Rs. 10,000 in India. On top of that, the brand has also confirmed that all the upcoming smartphones cost over Rs. 15,000 will be equipped with 5G technology. The brand has shared a lot of information on 5G technology during the India 5G Webinar.

When it comes to 5G smartphones in India, Realme is one of the first smartphone brands to launch a 5G smartphone. The brand currently offers multiple 5G smartphones at various price points and is expected to launch more affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

Realme To Launch Affordable 5G Smartphones In India

According to Counterpoint, Realme is currently the number one 5G smartphone brand in the country for under Rs. 30,000 price bracket. The company currently spends over 90 percent of the R&D budget to design and develop 5G smartphones, and it will invest $300 million on 5G in the next two years.

The company has also confirmed that the brand is bringing the much-anticipated Realme GT to India, which will be known as the 5G flagship bearer for the brand. Similarly, the brand also confirms to launch more affordable 5G smartphones under the Narzo series.

Realme To Launch Laptops And Tablets

At the India 5G Webinar, the company confirms that it will use the 1+5+T strategy, where, the company will launch one smartphone, five IOT devices (headphones, smart TV, laptop, tablets), and Tech life product per launch cycle.

The brand has already teased the launch of the Realme Book and Realme Pad. However, there is no information on when these products will be available. This means, we could expect a lot more products from the brand and the sub-brands like Dizo, where, the brand recently launched trimmers and hair dries.

At the India 5G Webinar, the brand almost gave us a roadmap of the products and what we can expect from the brand. Given the current market scenario, other brands are likely to follow Realme, and we could expect 5G smartphones at much lower pricing in the next few months.

Glad to announce that realme with Counterpoint is organizing the #India5GWebinar at 12:30 PM IST, 7th July where we will be joined by MediaTek & COAI.

Endless possibilities of 5G technology in India & how to make it accessible to all will be discussed.#5GDemocratizer #LeaderOf5G pic.twitter.com/I9UvmrkUj4 — realme (@realmeIndia) July 2, 2021

