Just In
- 13 min ago How To See Deleted WhatsApp Messages
- 25 min ago Huawei Nova 8i With 64MP Quad-Camera, 66W Fast Charging Announced; Can We Expect Its India Launch?
- 53 min ago OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Now Available: Worth The Extra Price?
- 58 min ago DoT Likely To Meet Satellite Internet Companies And Telecom Operators: Here's Why
Don't Miss
- Finance JSPL's output increased by 20%; Sales increased by 3%
- Lifestyle 18 Green Tips To Improve Your Health And Lifestyle
- Movies Jackie Shroff Remembers Dilip Kumar As His Biggest Idol And Guru; 'He Transformed My Life'
- News Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Ahead of big reshuffle, top leaders reach 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
- Automobiles Ford Endeavour Titanium 4X2 Base Variant Discontinued: Now Starts At Rs 33.80 Lakh
- Education Dilip Kumar: Remembering The ‘Tragedy King’ And The Pillar Of The Golden Age Of Indian Cinema
- Sports Three players who impressed in Euro 2020
- Travel Domestic Flights Can Now Operate At 65 Per Cent Passenger Capacity, Says Centre
Realme India Confirms To Launch 5G Smartphone For Less Than Rs. 10,000: India 5G Webinar
Realme has now officially confirmed that the brand will launch 5G smartphones for less than Rs. 10,000 in India. On top of that, the brand has also confirmed that all the upcoming smartphones cost over Rs. 15,000 will be equipped with 5G technology. The brand has shared a lot of information on 5G technology during the India 5G Webinar.
When it comes to 5G smartphones in India, Realme is one of the first smartphone brands to launch a 5G smartphone. The brand currently offers multiple 5G smartphones at various price points and is expected to launch more affordable 5G smartphones in the country.
Realme To Launch Affordable 5G Smartphones In India
According to Counterpoint, Realme is currently the number one 5G smartphone brand in the country for under Rs. 30,000 price bracket. The company currently spends over 90 percent of the R&D budget to design and develop 5G smartphones, and it will invest $300 million on 5G in the next two years.
The company has also confirmed that the brand is bringing the much-anticipated Realme GT to India, which will be known as the 5G flagship bearer for the brand. Similarly, the brand also confirms to launch more affordable 5G smartphones under the Narzo series.
Realme To Launch Laptops And Tablets
At the India 5G Webinar, the company confirms that it will use the 1+5+T strategy, where, the company will launch one smartphone, five IOT devices (headphones, smart TV, laptop, tablets), and Tech life product per launch cycle.
The brand has already teased the launch of the Realme Book and Realme Pad. However, there is no information on when these products will be available. This means, we could expect a lot more products from the brand and the sub-brands like Dizo, where, the brand recently launched trimmers and hair dries.
At the India 5G Webinar, the brand almost gave us a roadmap of the products and what we can expect from the brand. Given the current market scenario, other brands are likely to follow Realme, and we could expect 5G smartphones at much lower pricing in the next few months.
Glad to announce that realme with Counterpoint is organizing the #India5GWebinar at 12:30 PM IST, 7th July where we will be joined by MediaTek & COAI.— realme (@realmeIndia) July 2, 2021
Endless possibilities of 5G technology in India & how to make it accessible to all will be discussed.#5GDemocratizer #LeaderOf5G pic.twitter.com/I9UvmrkUj4
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999