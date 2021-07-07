ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme India Confirms To Launch 5G Smartphone For Less Than Rs. 10,000: India 5G Webinar

    By
    |

    Realme has now officially confirmed that the brand will launch 5G smartphones for less than Rs. 10,000 in India. On top of that, the brand has also confirmed that all the upcoming smartphones cost over Rs. 15,000 will be equipped with 5G technology. The brand has shared a lot of information on 5G technology during the India 5G Webinar.

     

    Realme India Confirms To Launch 5G Smartphone For Less Than Rs. 10,000

    When it comes to 5G smartphones in India, Realme is one of the first smartphone brands to launch a 5G smartphone. The brand currently offers multiple 5G smartphones at various price points and is expected to launch more affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

    Realme To Launch Affordable 5G Smartphones In India

    According to Counterpoint, Realme is currently the number one 5G smartphone brand in the country for under Rs. 30,000 price bracket. The company currently spends over 90 percent of the R&D budget to design and develop 5G smartphones, and it will invest $300 million on 5G in the next two years.

    The company has also confirmed that the brand is bringing the much-anticipated Realme GT to India, which will be known as the 5G flagship bearer for the brand. Similarly, the brand also confirms to launch more affordable 5G smartphones under the Narzo series.

    Realme India Confirms To Launch 5G Smartphone For Less Than Rs. 10,000

    Realme To Launch Laptops And Tablets

    At the India 5G Webinar, the company confirms that it will use the 1+5+T strategy, where, the company will launch one smartphone, five IOT devices (headphones, smart TV, laptop, tablets), and Tech life product per launch cycle.

    The brand has already teased the launch of the Realme Book and Realme Pad. However, there is no information on when these products will be available. This means, we could expect a lot more products from the brand and the sub-brands like Dizo, where, the brand recently launched trimmers and hair dries.

     

    At the India 5G Webinar, the brand almost gave us a roadmap of the products and what we can expect from the brand. Given the current market scenario, other brands are likely to follow Realme, and we could expect 5G smartphones at much lower pricing in the next few months.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones laptops
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X