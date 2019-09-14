ENGLISH

    Realme Invests Rs. 300 Crore To Set Up Eight SMT Lines: Report

    By
    |

    After launching a series of flagship devices in India, Realme is planning to invest Rs. 300 crore for setting up eight SMT lines in India, reports Economic Times.

    According to the report, the company is also planning to increase its to manufacturing capacity to 3.6 million units per month. Furthermore, Realme aims to be the number one online player in the online segment by Diwali.

    "There will be no slowdown impact on handset sales during the festive season, but cautioned that the overall market may remain stagnant over last year," Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer at Realme was quoted by ET.

    On the other hand, the company is expanding its offline presence. "Currently offline channel contributes 30 percent towards overall sales, and we expect it to increase to 50 percent by 2020," Sheth further informed.

    Meanwhile, the company has launched its new device on September 13 in India. The Realme XT is available in three variants 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 64GB and 8GB RAM +128GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 18,999 respectively. The smartphone comes in two colors options Pearl White and Pearl Blue color options. It will be available on Flipkart from September 16 at 12 PM.

    On the imaging front, the smartphone houses a 64MP primary rear camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. There is also a 16MP camera for selfies. The smartphone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery along with flash charge support, and it runs on Android 9.0 based on Color OS 6.0.

    Our Take

    Despite the fact that Realme is new to this industry, it is giving tough competition to other brands. In fact, it has a 9 percent market share in Q2 2019. And, now the company is planning to increase its manufacturing capacity, which means that it has huge plans for India.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 21:18 [IST]
