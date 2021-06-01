Realme Likely To Bring Two Feature Phones Under Dizo Brand News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme is likely to bring two feature phones under its new brand called Dizo. Besides, the company might add four new categories in the same brand, including smart care, smart home, smart entertainment, and accessories. Surprisingly, Realme has not shared its plans for products yet.

However, it is expected that the company might bring two feature phones under the same brand. Notably, tipster Mukul Sharma shared renders of two feature phones under the Dizo brand. The feature phones are known as Dizo Star 300 and the Dizo Star 500, which might have the T9 keypad.

Besides, the upcoming feature phone is expected to have two SIM slots, a microSD card, a single camera, and a removable battery. In addition, the feature phones look like Jio Phones.

Other Expected Products In Realme Dizo Brand

Apart from launching feature phones, the company is likely to bring IoT products, Dizo Watch, Dizo GoPods, and the Dizo GoPods D in the same segment. Notably, the Dizo Watch, DizoGoPods, and the DizoGoPods D were also spotted on the company's website.

However, several websites claim that the Dizo Watch is the rebranded variant of the Realme Watch 2. In addition, Realme said that Dizo will get all support from them, including supply chain, industrial design, and Artificial Internet of Things experience.

"The newest brand will enable users to experience a smart, efficient, and interconnected life. Being the first brand in the RealmeTechLife ecosystem, I am very excited to tell you that DIZO already has great products in the pipeline to offer," said MadhavSheth, Vice President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India and Europe.

Realme also announced that Dizo products will be available in India, Europe, South America, Africa, and North America. The company also states that Dizo has already present in 320 service centers in 310 cities of the country.

Realme Feature Phones Future

This is quite surprising that Realme is planning to bring feature phones at a time when Reliance Jio is working with Google to launch affordable smartphones as it eyeing feature phone users.

On the other hand, itel and Samsung are doing great in the feature phone segment, which is we believe that Realme should focus on bringing smart products into the country at affordable prices if the brands want to be number one.

