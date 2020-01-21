Realme Loses Market Share After Festival Season: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme has many plans to strengthen its foothold in India. In fact, the company is planning to bring its smart TVs by the end of this year. But, it has been reported that the Chinese smartphone maker Realme is losing its market share in the country.

According to the Economic Times report, Realme garnered 16.74 percent market share during the festive season. However, it declined to 8.23 percent in December. The report also reveals that online channels performed very well during the festive season. That's the reason the company has sold many units at the same time.

"Realme's 80 percent sales still come from the online channel," Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC was quoted by the newspaper. Adding to that, "While the brand has grown after the festive season because they are spread across channels and came up with offers across offline and online channels."

On the other hand, Xiaomi claims that the company has sold one million units after the festive season. So this shows that the period was really good for them. Interestingly, the IDC report also said that Samsung also performed really well and now it has 21.08 percent market share in India. IDC also pointed out that Vivo has managed to garner 16.92 percent of market share in November. However, its online share has been decreased to 9.58 percent from 12.69 percent in October.

"Vivo's Z series worked well online and it did price correction for many models in both channels. Their offline is doing good with S and Y series. U and V series, however, had middling demand in October and November," Joshi said. Meanwhile, the report noted that all smartphone players are planning to reduce the prices of their existing products before they announce the launch of new products in the country.

