Realme Buds Air Neo NCC Certification Reveals Live Images

The Realme Buds Air, an Apple AirPods competitor was launched back in December 2019. This pair of truly wireless earbuds has received a good reception as it delivers impressive performance and carries an affordable price tag of Rs. 3,999. So soon, the speculations of another such TWS from Realme have started hitting the web.

Well, the talk is about the Realme Buds Air Neo, which was recently spotted on the Realme UI ad video while showcasing the support for dual earphones. For the uninitiated, with this capability of the custom ROM, it is possible to connect a physical earphone and a wireless earphone simultaneously to a Realme smartphone.

Realme Buds Air Neo NCC Listing

Now, the Realme Buds Air Neo has been certified by the NCC certification database that has revealed both the name of the accessory and some live images via IndiaShopps. It shows that the accessory has the model number RMA205. As per the Taiwanese certification database, the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo's design does not seem to deviate a lot from that of its predecessor. And, the listing hints at the presence of a 25mAh battery.

While the Realme Buds Air Neo appears to have a similar design and form factor as the Realme Buds Air, there seems to be a difference in the charging port. The upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds appear to sport a micro USB charging port while the Buds Air launched last month has a USB Type-C port. This makes us believe that the Neo could be a relatively more affordable variant that could be priced under Rs. 3,000.

Our Take On Realme Buds Air Neo

As the Realme Buds Air is just a month old, it is too early to go by the speculations related to the Realme Buds Air Neo. As it comes after the Realme Buds Air, we can expect it to feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and long-lasting battery life. Notably, the Realme Buds Air is capable of lasting up to 17 hours of music playback along with the power from wireless charging provided by the charging case.

