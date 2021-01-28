Just In
Realme Might Launch Laptops In June 2021: Report
After launching smartphones, smart television, and smartwatches, Realme is now planning to foray into a new segment this year. The company is expected to launch a laptop this year in June. This development comes after the company's CEO said that they are getting a lot of queries about foraying or launching laptops.
This is quite interesting as Oppo, Vivo, and Oneplus have no plans to launch laptops, this shows that this move will give Realme an upper hand over its sister brand. However, Mukul Sharma a tipster who actually tweeted about this development doesn't reveal more details about the upcoming products.
Realme Products Plans For 2021
On the other hand, BGR reported that Realme has huge plans for 2021 as it plans to launch several products this year. "2020 saw us foraying into diverse categories such as wearables, hearables, Smart TV, and Smart homes. 2021 is going to be an even more thrilling year for our AIoT segment as we plan to launch more than 100 products," Madhav Sheth, Vice President - Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe said.
Derailing into Relame 2021 plans, the brand is reportedly planning to launch new series of smart televisions, smart bulbs, Realme Buds Air, and Buds Q. In addition, the company is planning to launch products in the home appliances segment, such as juicers and air conditioners.
"We feel glad that our consumers trust us and have placed faith in the brand's ability to deliver value and quality. As always, we are listening to our consumers and are working towards building a complete ecosystem for them," he further said.
Apart from launching products in other segments, Realme is launching new devices on February 4th, 2021. The Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are expected to be powered with MediaTek 800U processors.
