Realme Might Launch Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Camera News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme is known for launching affordable smartphones. The company has recently launched the C3 with two variants. The first one is priced at Rs. 6,999, while the other will sell for Rs. 7,999. Now, it has been reported that the company is planning to launch smartphones at more affordable prices.

Realme Upcoming Smartphone: Expected Features

The new and upcoming smartphones are likely to feature the MediaTek Helio X20 processor, which is not a new processor. It is expected to come with a triple camera and a big battery, reports GSMArena. According to the report, the smartphone is spotted at Bluetooth SIG. The model is available with an RMX2020 number.

So far, many organizations have certified the phone, so it seems that an upcoming smartphone is not only for testing. The report reveals that the smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery along with a triple- camera setup. This might include a 12MP sensor and 2MP sensors. Furthermore, the report said that it will have a 6.5-inch full HD display. Besides, the phone is likely to feature a 5MP camera on the front. The report further states that the smartphone is likely to be a version of its Indonesian Realme C3.

The Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+display that offers an 89:8 percent aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a similar design as the Realme 5i. It is powered with the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The smartphone is available in two variants i.e 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with two cameras. The back panel comes with a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Upfront, you'll get a 5MP sensor. It supports a 5,000 mAh battery. It runs Android 10. Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch its 5G smartphones in India. The company is planning to launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G on February 24.

Best Mobiles in India