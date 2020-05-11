Realme Narzo 10 Series India Launch: Livestream, Expected Price And More

Soon after the initial rumors regarding the Narzo series, it was confirmed that there will be two models - the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. These new smartphones will join the company's growing portfolio of devices and are expected to be successful.

Realme Narzo 10 Series Livestream

The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are slated to be launched via an online event at 12:30 PM today. The launch event will be live streamed on the company's Facebook and YouTube channels for users to catch up with the live updates as they unfold at the event. If you are interested in catching up with the Realme Narzo 10 series, then you can check out the video below.

Realme Narzo 10 Series: What To Expect

Already, Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 10 series will arrive with several differences apart from a 5000mAh battery alongside fast-charging support and a fast charger bundled in the box. It has also been confirmed that the upcoming Realme smartphones will arrive with a 6.5-inch display featuring a waterdrop notch and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8%.

The teaser images from the company show the presence of a triple-camera setup at the rear of the Narzo 10A while the Narzo 10 is seen to have a quad-camera setup at its rear. Also, the latter is confirmed to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor. It has also touted that the Narzo 10 series smartphones will have an A-Class processor and recently it was confirmed to be the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10 Series: How Will It Impact Rivals?

Previously, it was revealed that the Realme Narzo 10 could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. While there is no official confirmation regarding the same, we can expect the Realme Narzo 10 series will be affordable and impressive devices that will compete against the likes of smartphones from Redmi, Honor, Samsung and others.