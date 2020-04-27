Realme Narzo 10 With Android 10 Appears On Geekbench Ahead Of India Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is said to refresh its affordable smartphone lineup with the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10 Pro in India anytime soon. Its official launch got delayed due to the lockdown situation in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, the standard model has just visited Geekbench giving insight into the expected hardware.

The Realme Narzo 10 has appeared with the RMX2042 model number on Geekbench. As per the listing, the device will be using the octa-core MediaTek MT6769/VC chipset which is said to be the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It is worth noting that the Realme 6i debuted as the world's first smartphone to launch with this chipset. And some reports in the past have suggested the Narzo 10 could be quite similar in terms of hardware as the Realme 6i.

The listing also confirms the Android 10 OS which is probably going to be layered with the Realme UI skin on top. The listing suggests a 4GB RAM configuration. We can expect the company to introduce multiple RAM and storage variants. But, we will have to wait till the launch to see if there will be any other high-end variant and if yes, how many?

In the benchmark test, the Narzo 10 has achieved a score of 337 points, while it has logged 1119 points in the multi-core tests. No further detail has been shared on the password. However, some leaks in the past have suggested that the company could equip the device with a quad-camera setup.

The primary camera is expected to house a 48MP primary sensor which could be clubbed along an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. It could pack an HD+ LCD display measuring 6.5-inches and retain the waterdrop style notch.

A recent leak has suggested that Realme Narzo 10 could be launched under Rs. 15,000 price bucket. But, no specific price amount has been leaked or tipped by the company. We have seen this brand introducing capable devices in this segment and it is one of those few brands that have risen to fame. The upcoming series is expected to follow the same legacy and attract the consumers looking for budget offerings.

via

Best Mobiles in India