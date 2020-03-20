Realme Narzo 10 Price In India Out Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we have started coming across reports regarding upcoming Realme smartphones in the Narzo lineup. It was speculated that these devices could be rivals to the Redmi and Poco smartphones in the country. Following the same, reports suggested that the Realme Nazro series could be launched on March 26 in the country.

Now, the details regarding the Realme Narzo 10 have been surfaced online. The key specifications and pricing of the smartphone have been revealed ahead of the launch of the device. Let's take a look at the details of the Realme Narzo 10 from here.

Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price

Going by the details that have been revealed online, the Realme Narzo 10 is believed to be priced under Rs. 15,000. Notably, the actual price is said to be closer to Rs. 10,000. Maybe, we can expect the company to price the Nazro 10 series less than the Realme 6 series that was launched in the country recently.

Realme Narzo 10 Details

When it comes to rumors and speculations, the Realme Narzo 10 is said to arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 10A is likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a primary sensor arriving with f/1.8 aperture. The other aspects that are rumored regarding these devices include a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display, a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge support, and an A-Class processor meant for gaming.

Going by the recently leaked promotional page, the Narzo 10 duo appears to show the back panels of both the smartphones. It looks like these are similar to those of the Realme 6i and appears in white and green colors. And, there appears to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Narzo 10.

As of now, the other details regarding the Realme Narzo 10 are not known. We can expect further details to arrive in the coming days.

