    Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Set To Debut On March 26 In India

    By
    |

    Realme's upcoming Narzo is said to be the first distinct value-flagship smartphone lineup by the Chinese brands. The company recently expanded its affordable smartphone lineup with the Realme 6, shortly after which the Narzo 10 series' existence was tipped. The new series is said to be the company's take on the Xiaomi Poco lineup. Now, its official launch date has been revealed.

    Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India Launch Details

    The upcoming handsets in the new lineup are the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The company took to Twitter to announce the debut of both smartphones in the country. As per the tweet, the company will be taking the wraps off the new Realme handsets on March 26th.

    Owing to the pandemic situation due to the coronavirus outbreak, this event will also be hosted online across the company's social media handles starting at 12:30 pm. The teaser shared via Twitter shows the rear-panel of both handsets.

    While the Narzo 10A is seen with triple-rear camera setup, the Narzo 10A can be seen sporting a quad-camera setup on the back. The camera module on both devices is positioned vertically on the top-left. Also, both smartphones are seen with a gradient panel, which we have seen on previous Realme smartphones as well.

    While the Narzo 10 is teased in green color, while the Narzo 10A in blue shade. It is worth noting that the design of the former seems similar to the Realme 6i which also has a Green Tea shade.

     

    So, it can't be said for sure just yet if both smartphones will bear resemblance in terms of design and shades. Both smartphones are said to launch with a game-oriented chipset, but the name of the processor hasn't been specified. Besides, the Narzo 10 could be equipped with a 48MP quad-camera module and come with a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
