Realme Narzo Series Smartphones To Compete Against Poco, Redmi News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme, which was initially launched a sub-brand of Oppo is one of the fast-growing smartphone brands in India. The company is bringing several new smartphones and other products to compete against the likes of Xiaomi. Recently, the company launched the Realme 6 series smartphones in India and now it is teasing the arrival of a new product, Narzo.

Realme took to its official Twitter handle to tease the upcoming series Narzo. As soon as the teaser was spotted, there were a lot of confusion pertaining to the same. It wasn't clear if it could be audio accessories, power banks, smartphone accessories or others. However, a report sheds more clarity on the same and confirms that it is none other than smartphones.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing industry sources, Realme Narzo is a new smartphone series similar to the company's Pro, U, X and C series of phones. And, it is said that this new series of smartphones could be launched soon in India.

Realme Narzo Teaser

From the promotional teaser of the Realme Narzo smartphone series, it is clear that the company is targeting the youth. The teaser seems to have flashy lights and the text Gen Z is highlighted. This makes it clear that the Narzo smartphone series could be meant for the youth given the nature of the brand is to be youth-centric.

The name of the device could be subjected to change in the future and there is no clarity regarding the same for now. However, the report notes that the brand could launch two variants of the first Realme Narzo smartphone. And, it is clear that the Narzo series of smartphones could be rivals of the Redmi and Poco smartphones from Xiaomi sub-brands.

As of now, only these details are known regarding the Realme Narzo smartphones. We need to wait for further details to be revealed by the company.

Best Mobiles in India