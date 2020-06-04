Realme Narzo 10A To Be Available For Sale Today Via Flipkart: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Last month, Realme took the wraps off its new budget smartphone series called Narzo 10. In addition to the standard model, the company has also launched the Narzo 10A. The device packs some good set of internals such as the MediaTek Helio G70 processor and a quad-rear camera setup; all under Rs. 10,000 price tag. It was recently made available via sale on Flipkart. Now, it will be up for grabs again today online.

Realme Narzo 10A India Sale And Price Details

The Realme Narzo 10A will be available for purchase online at Flipkart starting at noon. As for the pricing, it was initially announced for Rs. 8,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.. However, with a special discount offer of Rs. 500, the device will be selling at Rs. 18,499.

You will be able to select the device from So White and So Blue color options. A bunch of offers can also be availed on the purchase of this new handset on Flipkart. There is a 5 percent and 10 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card respectively. Also, the e-commerce platform is offering EMI options starting at Rs. 709 per month.

What Do We Think Of The Realme Narzo 10A?

The Realme Narzo 10A is an entry-level smartphone; however, it runs on the MediaTek Helio G70 processor that drives some capable mid-range smartphones. It comes in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and supports an external microSD card as well. It boots on Android10 OS and features a custom Realme UI skin on top.

Upfront, it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. There is a waterdrop notch which houses a 5MP sensor to click selfies and to make/receive video calls.

The back panel is a storehouse for a triple-rear camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a set of 2MP sensors. The handset gets its fuel by a 5,000 mAh battery which is backed by 10W charging.

Realme has been storming the budget smartphone segment with feature-rich products. It hasn't been long since the brand made a debut in the smartphone segment. The last device which the company had introduced in this segment was the Realme 5.

It was also quite popular among consumers. The Realme Narzo 10A does bring some improvements over the previous offering. If you are looking for a capable smartphone under Rs. 10,000, then you can consider this option.

Best Mobiles in India