Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Sale Set For September 25: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently announced its Narzo 20 series in the country. The series includes three models including the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro. The Pro model will be the first to go on sale in the lineup. The sale of the Narzo 20 Pro will take place on September 25. The handset comes with a punch-hole design, 65W fast charging technology and it will be sold in two color options.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Sale Details And Offers

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Black Ninja and White Knight color variants. The sale will take place at 12 pm(noon) on September 25 via Flipkart.

Besides, the phone will also be sold through Realme.com and selected offline stores. The handset is already listed on the e-commerce site with 'Notify Me' options and Flipkart is offering a five percent discount on the Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. In addition, customers will get a no-cost EMI option.

Should You Buy?

After spending Rs. 15,000, you get a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and it has the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

There is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC under its hood paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The gaming-centric processor will help you enhance the gaming experience. The storage expansion option allows you to expand the onboard storage up to 256GB. The handset also features a cutting-edge cooling system and it runs on Android 10.

Coming to the battery performance, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery. It supports 65W fast charging technology which takes only three minutes to charge a 13% battery and within 38 minutes it can charge the full battery. Thanks to its 65W SuperDart Charging, which can help the handset to compete against some flagship handset.

Talking about the optics, the handset offers a quad-camera module which includes a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 2MP monochrome, and macro lens. You get a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera and the other features of the front sensor include AI Beauty, Front Panorama, Flip Selfie, Nightscape, and Portrait Mode.

Further, the handset supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Best Mobiles in India