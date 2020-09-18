Realme Narzo 20 Pro Rear Design Leaks Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are just a few days ahead of the Realme Narzo 20 series announcement, we are coming across several leaks and speculations revealing all the details of these upcoming smartphones. Already, the complete specifications of these smartphones are known leaving very little for our imagination. Now, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has been spotted online revealing its design.

Well, Realme invited a slew of fans to get the first glimpse of the upcoming smartphones. And, Madhav Sheth, the Realme CEO took to Twitter to post some photos of fans using these Narzo 20 series smartphones. One of these photos shows the Realme Narzo 20 Pro's design clearly.

Our #realmeFans got the chance to #FeelThePower of the upcoming #Narzobyrealme series.



This #realmeInsider meet was extra special since they also got a chance to have hands-on experience of #realmeUI 2.0!



Watch the launch on 21st Sep and get to know more. pic.twitter.com/XpXwyuTBCM — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 17, 2020

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Design

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro appears in Blue in the leaked images. The rear of the device seems to have light streaks that are of V shape. At the first glance, it looks like the rear of this smartphone is made of glass though that might not be the case.

Apart from the rear panel looks, there appears to be a quad-camera setup with the four camera sensors arranged vertically within a housing at the top left corner of the device. While the Narzo 10 series bad the Realme branding at the bottom, it looks like these phones will have "Narzo designed by Realme" written on them.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: What To Expect

Recently, a tipster shared the complete specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones. Going by the same, it looks like the Realme Narzo 20 Pro could arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The screen is said to have a fast 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is said to make use of a Helio G95 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is believed to make use of a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth portrait lens. And, a 4500mAh battery is said to power the device with support for 65W fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India