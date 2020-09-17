Realme Narzo 20 Series Massive Leak: Complete Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme confirmed that it will unveil a set of new smartphones under the Narzo series that will be the successors of the Narzo 10 series launched earlier this year. Well, the company is all set to take the wraps off the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro in India on September 21.

In a recent development, a well-known tipster Mukul Sharma has taken to share the complete specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones. Initially, he shared the specs of the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A and later he shared the specs of the Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20A Full Specs Leak

Going by the tipster, the Realme Narzo 20A is said to bestow a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass protection, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space along with a dedicated microSD card slot. For imaging, it is believed to bestow a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Chroma Boost and HDR, a 2MP secondary monochrome lens, and a 2MP retro lens.

The other goodies of the Realme Narzo 20A are said to include an 8MP selfie camera sensor, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It is likely to run Android 10 topped with Realme UI and arrive in Victory Blue and Glory Silver color options.

Realme Narzo 20 Full Specs Leak

Talking about the Realme Narzo 20, the upcoming smartphone is likely to make use of a 6.5-inch display with a HD+ resolution as the Narzo 20A. It is believed to use a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space that can be expanded further. The other aspects of the Realme Narzo 20 include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Powered by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, this smartphone is also said to arrive in the same colors as the Narzo 20A.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Full Specs Leak

Lastly, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is rumored to make use of a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. A 4500mAh battery is said to power this smartphone with 65W fast charging support.

On the optical front, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is believed to flaunt a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other aspects include a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is believed to be launched in two colors - White Knight and Black Ninja.

