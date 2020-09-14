Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch Date Leaked News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the IFA 2020, Realme confirmed the arrival of a slew of devices including the Realme Narzo 20 series. It is believed to unveil three different models in this lineup namely Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro. While we already know a slew of details regarding these upcoming Realme smartphones, a fresh leak sheds light on its launch date.

Well, the Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones is all set to see the light of the day sometime soon. The fresh leak has also shared the invite for the launch event that reveals further details of what we can expect.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch Date

As per a tweet shared by Himanshu (byhimanshu), who also suggested the possible color variants and storage configurations of the upcoming Realme smartphones, the Realme Narzo 20 series could be launched in India on September 21. And, it has been hinted that the company could announce the India launch date today.

A reply to the tweet includes a photo of the Realme Narzo 20 series launch event. It shows a blue box highlighting Narzo boldly at the top. Inside the box, we can see the SUP Handheld Retro Game Console. The other aspects that we can see include an energy bar snack within the box and a small one with a battery indicator.

What To Expect From Realme Narzo 20 Series?

Though the tipster hints at a September 21 launch date for the Realme Narzo 20 series, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same. And, given that the Narzo 20 will succeed the Narzo 10 series launched earlier this year and come as a rival to the other similarly specced and priced models.

Having said that the Samsung Galaxy M51 has been unveiled with a 7000mAh battery, we can expect a similar battery to fuel the upcoming Realme smartphones. As of now, there is no word regarding what we can expect from the device but we believe it to be successful as its predecessor.

Best Mobiles in India