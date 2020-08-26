Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro Could Be Coming Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are nearing the end of this year, several smartphone brands are coming up with their latest offerings slated to see the light of the day in 2020. Realme is one such brand that is gearing up to unveil a couple of smartphones as early as next month. Word is that the company could take the wraps off the Realme 7 series and Realme Narzo 20 series.

Recent reports have revealed that the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro with a 64MP camera sensor at the rear are likely to be unveiled on September 1, 2020. Soon after the same, it has been speculated that the Realme Narzo 20 series will also be unveiled along with the Realme 7 series. Notably, the upcoming series will be sequels to the already existing Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Coming Soon

The Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro are likely to be on cards. The information regarding the imminent launch of these smartphones comes from the well-known Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma. A few days back, the same tipster revealed that the new Narzo smartphones will be launched alongside the Realme 7 series phones.

Now, the tipster has taken to Twitter to reveal that the Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro could be coming soon. He has not divulged any further details regarding these smartphones but we can expect these upcoming Realme phones to see the light of the day in the coming weeks.

When To Expect Realme Narzo 20 Series?

There are contradictory reports that the Realme 7 series could be unveiled before the Narzo 20 series. And, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the launch of the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in the country. This makes us doubt if the Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones will be launched as early as next week.

Given that this is an early speculation, we need to wait for the Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones to surface in more leaks, stop at the certification databases and get an official confirmation. However, we can still expect the upcoming models to have a few upgrades as compared to the Realme Narzo 10 series.

