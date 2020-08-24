Just In
- 35 min ago ACT Fibernet Revises FlexBytes+ Vouchers To Offer Additional Benefits
-
- 52 min ago PUBG Announcement To Bring PUBG Mobile Championship: How To Watch, What To Expect
- 1 hr ago Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i Specifications Leaked: What To Expect?
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord With Snapdragon 460 SoC Likely On Cards
Don't Miss
- News GST has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax: Finance Ministry
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput Was Upset About Not Getting Credit For Chhichhore, Claims Chetan Bhagat
- Sports Dinesh Karthik says the word 'Mankading' has negative connotation, bowlers not at fault
- Lifestyle Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty Look Splendid In A Fuchsia Pink Kurta Set
- Finance Minda Industries Shares Fall 4% On Weak Q1FY21 Result; Rights Issue Opens Aug 25
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Delivered To N Chandrasekaran Chairman Tata Sons & Tata Motors
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Realme Narzo 20 Tipped To Launch Along With Realme 7 Series: What To Expect
With only a couple of months left in 2020, smartphone brands are gearing up to launch their latest devices. Realme is one of the top global brands set to launch a couple more smartphones by the end of 2020. The latest device tipped to hit the market is the Realme Narzo 20, the successor of the Realme Narzo 10 series.
Realme Narzo 20 Tipped
The report comes from tipster Mukul Sharma, who reveals that the Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to launch the Realme Narzo 20. However, this is the first time we're hearing of the Realme Narzo 20, so we're unsure about the details here.
The tipster notes that the new Realme Narzo 20 is set to debut along with the Realme 7 series in September. However, contradictory reports suggest that we might see the Realme 7 first before the Narzo 20 smartphone. Also, Realme India head Madhav Sheth has confirmed the launch of the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro.
So the Realme 7 series is coming up, but I've heard that a Narzo device is also in the works and it could likely be dubbed the Realme Narzo 20. Expected to launch soon, maybe in September itself. #realme #realmenarzo20— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 21, 2020
Moreover, since this is the first time we're hearing about the Realme Narzo 20, we don't know any details about it. Plus, the device hasn't made any pitstops at certification listings that usually indicate a nearing launch. But now that the smartphone has made its first appearance, we expect to hear more of it.
Realme Narzo 20: What To Expect
As the successor to the Realme Narzo 10, the upcoming phone is expected to pack a couple of upgrades. The Realme Narzo 10 shipped with a 6.5-inch LCD panel, and something similar can be expected with maybe a larger display and improved pixel rate. One of the best features of the Narzo 10 series is the battery - a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. One can expect similar features in the Narzo 20 as well.
The Realme Narzo 10 series is one of the popular entry-level smartphones with a couple of premium features. With a budget-friendly price tag, the Realme Narzo 10 series had many buyers in India and across the globe. A similar price tag can be expected for the Realme Narzo 20. While the Realme Narzo includes many variants like the Narzo 10A, the same can be expected for the Narzo 20.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,900
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
11,228
-
5,990
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500