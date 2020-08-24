Realme Narzo 20 Tipped To Launch Along With Realme 7 Series: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

With only a couple of months left in 2020, smartphone brands are gearing up to launch their latest devices. Realme is one of the top global brands set to launch a couple more smartphones by the end of 2020. The latest device tipped to hit the market is the Realme Narzo 20, the successor of the Realme Narzo 10 series.

Realme Narzo 20 Tipped

The report comes from tipster Mukul Sharma, who reveals that the Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to launch the Realme Narzo 20. However, this is the first time we're hearing of the Realme Narzo 20, so we're unsure about the details here.

The tipster notes that the new Realme Narzo 20 is set to debut along with the Realme 7 series in September. However, contradictory reports suggest that we might see the Realme 7 first before the Narzo 20 smartphone. Also, Realme India head Madhav Sheth has confirmed the launch of the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro.

So the Realme 7 series is coming up, but I've heard that a Narzo device is also in the works and it could likely be dubbed the Realme Narzo 20. Expected to launch soon, maybe in September itself. #realme #realmenarzo20 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 21, 2020

Moreover, since this is the first time we're hearing about the Realme Narzo 20, we don't know any details about it. Plus, the device hasn't made any pitstops at certification listings that usually indicate a nearing launch. But now that the smartphone has made its first appearance, we expect to hear more of it.

Realme Narzo 20: What To Expect

As the successor to the Realme Narzo 10, the upcoming phone is expected to pack a couple of upgrades. The Realme Narzo 10 shipped with a 6.5-inch LCD panel, and something similar can be expected with maybe a larger display and improved pixel rate. One of the best features of the Narzo 10 series is the battery - a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. One can expect similar features in the Narzo 20 as well.

The Realme Narzo 10 series is one of the popular entry-level smartphones with a couple of premium features. With a budget-friendly price tag, the Realme Narzo 10 series had many buyers in India and across the globe. A similar price tag can be expected for the Realme Narzo 20. While the Realme Narzo includes many variants like the Narzo 10A, the same can be expected for the Narzo 20.

