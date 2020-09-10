Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Better Than Competition? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M51 with a starting price of Rs. 24,999 in India. The handset offers a large battery, quad-camera module, and much more. The handset also gets Samsung's One UI Core which is a streamlined version of the One UI.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price And Sale Date

The Galaxy M51 comes in two storage configurations and two color variants. The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been set at Rs. 24,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 26,999.

The phone will be sold in Electric Blue and Celestial Black color options. It will go on sale in the country on September 18 at 12 pm (noon). Interested customers can buy the handset via Amazon and Samsung.com. The launch offer includes a discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards. This offer will only be applicable starting September 18 to September 20 on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Features

The handset flaunts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC handles the processing under its hood, coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

Running Android 10 with One UI Core 2.1 on top, the Galaxy M51 has included a huge 7,000 mAh battery. It also supports 25W fast charging technology and it claims to take 115 minutes to charge 100 percent.

For imaging, the quad-camera setup of the handset gets a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 5MP macro, and depth sensors. Upfront, you get a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The features of the front camera also include Front SlowMotion Video, 4K Video, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji. You also get features like Single Take, Auto Switch to wide-angle in the front camera, Night Hyperlapse, and more.

Other goodies of the Galaxy M51 has included 512GB external storage, USB Type-C for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it weighs around 213 grams, which is quite heavy.

Better Than Competition?

Considering the price, the Galaxy M51 offers premium features like a huge battery, 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, and other camera features. The handset will compete against the OnePlus Nord which is also available in the market at the same price point. The OnePlus Nord offers a 48MP primary camera, while you get a 64MP main sensor on the Galaxy M51. However, the OnePlus Nord gets a dual-camera at the front.

