Realme Narzo 30 4G, 5G Models Confirmed To Launch Soon In India

Realme has been actively launching smartphones since the beginning of this year. Last month, the company took wraps off its Realme X7 series and the Narzo 30 series. However, it launched two devices under the series - the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A.

The standard Realme Narzo 30 is yet to be announced in the country. As Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed on #AskMadhav episode 25, the company will be launching the Realme Narzo 30 in India soon.

Realme Narzo 30: What To Expect?

During the interview, Sheth has revealed that the Realme Narzo 30 will come in both 4G and 5G variants, and the company has recently finished the testing and development of the 4G model. He has further added that for the high demand for 5G smartphones, the company has decided to bring the 5G version of the Narzo 30. As of now, the exact launch date key features of the Realme Narzo 30 are still unknown. However, we can expect to get key information about the phone in the coming days.

To recall, the Narzo 30 Pro is available in the 5G version, while the Realme Narzo 30A only supports 4G connectivity. In terms of features, the Narzo 30 Pro offers power-packed features at an affordable price tag. The Narzo 30 Pro has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD that delivers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There is a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the selfie camera, and the device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. For imaging, it sports a triple-lens camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP sensor. Moreover, the device offers a 16MP front camera, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 30W fast charging support.

Additionally, Realme is now prepping up for the launch of the Realme 8 series scheduled for March 24 at 7:30 PM IST. The upcoming series will include the standard Realme 8 and the Pro model that is also confirmed to offer a 108MP primary lens.

