Realme 8 Pro Unboxing Video Reveals Design, Features, And More
Realme 8 and the 8 Pro are all set to arrive in India on March 24. Previously, the retail box of the standard model was shared by the company's CEO. Now, an early unboxing video of the Pro model has been shared by YouTuber Tech Spurt, revealing the software features, design, and retail box internals of the device.
Realme 8 Pro Design, Software Features
The retail box of the Realme 8 Pro model comes with a 65W SuperDart charger, a USB Type-C cable, a silicone phone case, and a SIM ejector tool. In terms of design, the Realme 8 Pro has a flat display with the punch-hole cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen for the selfie camera.
There are also thin bezels around the sides of the screen and on the chin. At the rear panel, the phone has the brand's tagline 'Dare to Leap' and the quad cameras are placed into a square camera module where the main sensor is 108MP sensor.
On the software front, the Realme 8 Pro will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 that comes with a lot of customization features, and enables you to change app icons, fonts, box colors, and more. Further, the phone appears to have three dark modes in three - Gentle, Medium, and Enhanced. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The phone is also confirmed to come in Infinite Black / Blue and Illuminating Yellow colors.
Realme 8 Pro Under The Hood
Under the hood, the device is expected to run the Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. Besides, the FCC listing suggested the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery and is likely to flaunt an AMOLED panel. On the camera front, the main lens of the Realme 8 Pro is confirmed to support 9-in-1 pixel binning and ISOCELL Plus technology, 4K video recording at 120 fps, and more.
Realme 8 Pro Launch
The Realme 8 Pro is going to launch in the country at 7:30 PM IST on March 24 along with the Realme 8 which will live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. Further, the pre-order for the both models is live on the company's official site.
