Realme 8 Series India Launch Set For March 24: Another Bang For The Buck Product?

Realme 8 series of smartphones finally has a launch date. The Realme 8 series will comprise the standard 8 and 8 Pro. Meanwhile, key details have already been confirmed by the company. This time the Pro model will offer upgraded camera features. The Realme 8 series was previously tipped to launch on March 25; however, a new teaser video has confirmed the smartphones are launching on March 24, a day after the launch of the OnePlus 9 series.

Realme 8 Series India Launch Slated For March 24

A teaser video shared by CEO Madhav Sheth on the official YouTube channel reveals the launch date. Further, he has confirmed the 108MP camera on the upcoming smartphone. The launch will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel at 7:30 PM IST on March 24.

Realme 8 Series: Everything We Know So Far

The Realme 8 Pro is said to come in both 4G and 5G variants, while the standard model might only come with 4G connectivity. A few details including the camera of the Pro model, and display, the chipset of the standard model have been confirmed.

Realme 8 Pro Camera Details

The camera details and design of the Pro model have already been confirmed at the Realme Camera Innovation Event 2021. The handset will sport a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash like its predecessor. But this time the company will make use of Samsung's latest 108MP 1/1.52 inch HM2 sensor for its primary camera instead of 64MP lens on the Realme 7 Pro. Further, the main lens of the Realme 8 Pro will come with support for 9-in-1 pixel binning and ISOCELL Plus technology.

It will also come with tilt-shift time-lapse video and the camera of the handset will also allow you to adjust the shape, angle, position, and size of the bokeh effect. Other camera features will include Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Colour Portrait modes, 4K video recording at 120 fps.

Realme 8 Pro Innards

The smartphone is confirmed to feature the brand tagline 'Dare to Leap' at the rear panel and a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display to house the selfie camera. The Snapdragon 730G might run the Realme 8 Pro. Furthermore, the 8 Pro was leaked with two storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB models. As per colors, it is said to come in Infinite Black / Blue and Illuminating Yellow colors.

Realme 8 Key Details

The standard Realme 8 is confirmed to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Camera-wise, the phone will offer a 64MP Quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device which will support 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Lastly, the Realme 8 was leaked with 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations and Cyber Silver and Black color options.

The pre-order of the both handsets has gone live on Realme.com and Flipkart. Interested customers can pre-book either of the two model by paying an amount of Rs. 1,080 till March 22. Then you can pay the rest of the amount one day after the launch event (March 25). However, the price of both models is yet to announced. So, it's totally up to you whether you will go for pre-book or wait for the launch.

