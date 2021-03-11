Realme 8 Pro New Details Confirmed Ahead Of Launch; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme 8 series is all set to hit the Indian market in the coming week. While the leaks continue to pour in, we now have a confirmation of the Realme 8 Pro's model number. According to the Indonesia Telecom website, the Realme RMX3081 is the Realme 8 Pro. Previously, a smartphone with the same model number appeared on the FCC listing, revealing key details.

Realme 8 Pro Details

When the Realme RMX3081 smartphone appeared on the FCC listing, it revealed the battery and the charging specifications of the smartphone. Since the smartphone has been doing rounds of the rumor mill, we now have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming Realme 8 Pro. From the looks of it, the Realme 8 series will launch in the Indian and the Indonesia markets alongside.

The Realme 8 Pro that appeared on the FCC listing confirms to include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Apart from this, Realme had teased the camera setup on the upcoming series, highlighting the 108MP camera lens. One can expect to see a 108MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 8 Pro model.

Going further into the details, the Realme 8 Pro is tipped to include an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the chipset details on the Realme 8 Pro is still under wraps but is expected to include 6GB and 8GB options. On the other hand, the Realme 8 was spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 720G chipset with 4GB and 8GB RAM options.

Realme 8 Pro Launch: What To Expect

The Realme 8 series will launch on March 25 in India and will go on sale on Flipkart and other platforms. There are still several details that are undisclosed. For one, we don't know if the Realme 8 Pro is going to be a 4G or a 5G smartphone.

The Realme 8 is expected to launch in Cyber Silver and black color models; while the Realme 8 Pro is tipped to debut in Infinite Black/Blue and Illuminating Yellow options. With the launch scheduled for next week, we expect to know more in the coming days.

