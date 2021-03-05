Realme 8 Pro Spotted On FCC Listing; Battery, Charging Speed Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 8 series soon in the country. Recently, the retail box of the standard model was shared by the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealing key features. Now, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX3081 has been spotted on the FCC certification database by MySmartPrice, which is said to be the upcoming Realme 8 Pro. The FCC listing has revealed the battery capacity and charging speed of the device.

According to the FCC listing, the handset will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with up to 65W fast-charging support. To recall, the predecessor Realme 7 Pro has also the same battery and charging capacity. Furthermore, the FCC listing reveals the phone will measure 162 × 74.9 × 6.85mm in dimension and it is also listed to run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 Pro Details

The Realme 8 Pro is confirmed to sport Samsung's latest 108MP 1/1.52 inch HM2 sensor which will support 9-in-1 pixel binning and ISOCELL Plus technology. Besides, the handset is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants. The Realme 8 Pro 4G was recently leaked with the Snapdragon 730G chipset. At this moment, other features of the Realme 8 Pro are still under wraps.

On the other hand, the retail box of the standard Realme 8 has confirmed that it will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and pack the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. However, previously Realme 8 4G was leaked with the Snapdragon 720G chipset. So, we can assume the MediaTek Helio G95 processor might run the 5G model of the handset. Furthermore, the Realme 8 will come with a 64MP Quad rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

We can see both models will share some similar features from their predecessors. Considering this, we can expect the Realme 8 Pro will also sport the same AMOLED panel and this time the handset might support a higher-refresh-rate.

