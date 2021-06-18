Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G Listed On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G smartphones will be unveiled on June 24 in India. Besides these smartphones, the company will also take the wraps off a new 32-inch FHD TV and the Realme Buds Q2 at the launch event. Ahead of the launch, these smartphones' availability details have been revealed.

Realme Narzo 30 Smartphones On Flipkart

The Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G smartphones have been listed on the e-commerce portal Flipkart with the 'Coming Soon' tag. The preliminary listing of these upcoming Realme smartphones reveals the key specifications of the smartphone ahead of the launch. Already, we know the specifications as the 4G variant is official in Malaysia while the 5G variant is available in Europe.

Realme Narzo 30 4G: Expected Price And Specs

The Realme Narzo 30 4G makes use of a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The listing confirms that the smartphone will boot Android 11 OS. The other aspects of the Realme Narzo 30 4G include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP B&W lens, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging.

The Realme Narzo 30 4G is priced at RM 799 approx. Rs. 14,200) in the Malaysian market. We can expect the smartphone to be priced similarly in India, which is around Rs. 15,000.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Expected Price And Specs

Talking about the Realme Narzo 30 5G, it is a rebranded variant of Realme 8 5G. It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Flipkart listing hints at the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with 4GB RAM while a 6GB variant is also expected. It could include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and get the power from a 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is said to be priced under Rs. 15,000 as the Realme Narzo 30 4G. However, we need to wait for the final announcement on June 24 for more details.

