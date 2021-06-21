Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price In India Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to take the wraps off a slew of devices including the Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, and a 32-inch Realme Smart TV at the launch event on June 24 in India. Along with these, the company will also unveil the Realme Buds Q2 at the launch event.

While we are a few days ahead of the launch of these products in India, the alleged price of the 5G variant of the Realme Narzo 30 and the Buds Q2 TWS earbuds have been revealed by a tipster.

Realme Buds Q2 Price In India Leaks

As per the Twitter-based tipster Yogesh via realmetimes, the pricing of the Realme Buds Q2 that went official in Pakistan back in late April has been revealed. This accessory is priced at 5,999 Pakistani Rupees in the country. It has been tipped that it will cost Rs. 2,899 in India.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Price In India Leaks

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 5G went official in select global markets in May. This smartphone will compete against the likes of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It is believed to arrive in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space that could be priced at Rs. 13,999. Talking about the competition, the Poco offering is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM respectively.

Notably, the Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones that will enter India this week will sit between the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. Eventually, it will be positioned between these smartphones in terms of pricing as well.

Going by the claims that are making the rounds on the internet, it is expected that the upcoming Realme smartphones do not feature anything exceptional as compared to rivals. It is said that the pricing of these devices is a major highlight as these are priced aggressively. Also, the Realme Buds Q2 is said to democratize ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) while the Realme Narzo 30 5G is believed to democratize 5G with affordable pricing.

Best Mobiles in India