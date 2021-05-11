Realme Narzo 30 Confirmed To Pack 5,000mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Narzo 30 is all set to join the existing Narzo 30A and the 30 Pro models. The handset is believed to come in both 4G and 5G versions and the launch is scheduled for May 18. Both versions of the Realme Narzo 30 are rumored to arrive in India as well after their international debut.

As far as features are concerned, the recently leaked unboxing video and multiple certifications have already revealed the features and design of the upcoming phone. Now, Realme Malaysia has confirmed the battery and charging speed of the Narzo 30.

Realme Narzo 30 Battery And Charging Speed Confirmed

Realme Malaysia Facebook page has confirmed that the handset will pack a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 30W wired fast charging technology. Further, it is also confirmed to take 25 minutes to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent.

Realme Narzo 30 Key Details

Going by the leaked unboxing video, the smartphone looks almost similar to the recently launched Realme 8 5G except for minor changes. The phone will feature a punch-hole cutout at the upper left of the screen for the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the device is seen with Narzo branding, and a triple camera placed into a rectangular module.

Moreover, the smartphone will ship with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. The processing on the device will be handled by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with at least 4GB RAM and 128GB native storage. Other storage and RAM options are also expected.

The phone is also believed to have a 48MP primary sensor along with a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there might be a selfie camera of 16MP. Other aspects of the device will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 11 OS with custom Realme UI 2.0 skin on top, and so on.

Realme Narzo 30 Expected Price

There is no word on the pricing of the phone yet. Considering the features, we can safely assume the phone will fall under Rs. 20,000 segment. If this appears to true, the handset will be a tough competitor against the other brand phones, as we don't usually see such fast-charging speed in the mid-range segment.

Best Mobiles in India