Realme Narzo 30 First Sale Today In India: Is It Worth Buying?

The Realme Narzo 30 was launched in India alongside Narzo 30 5G a few days back. The 5G variant bundles similar specifications as the regular model except for the 5G connectivity support. The Narzo 30 gets the power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The latest Narzo 30 smartphone comes months after the launch of the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro in the country.

It is the sequel to the Narzo 20 that hit the market last year and brings some significant upgrades in terms of performance. Notably, the Realme Narzo 30 is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today.

Realme Narzo 30 First Sale

The Realme Narzo 30 has been launched in two storage options - a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 12,499 and a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 14,499. During the first sale, the company has announced an introductory discount of Rs. 500 for the buyers. Going by the same, the Realme Narzo 30 will be up for grabs starting from Rs. 11,999.

Well, the Realme smartphone in question comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color options. The first sale is all set to debut at 12 PM today via the Realme online store, Flipkart and other major stores all over the country.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

To recap on specs, the Realme Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution along with a punch-hole display. This is a 90Hz panel with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage.

It runs on Android 11 OS with custom Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. For imaging, the device has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP black and white sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

The Realme Narzo 30 is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and the smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the phone has a triple card slot, which can accept two nano-SIMs and a microSD card simultaneously. It appears to be a good offering in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment in the country.

