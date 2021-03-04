Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G With 120Hz Display Goes On Sale Today: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G debuted in the Indian market a few before and is all set to go on sale today, March 4. The new Narzo smartphone comes as one of the most affordable 5G-ready smartphones in India with several other power-packed features. With its 120Hz display and 48MP AI triple cameras, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro seems like an attractive buy.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Sale Offers

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available in two models of 6GB + 64GB, costing Rs. 16,999 and 8GB + 128GB costing Rs. 18,999. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be available to buy starting today, March 4, from the Realme India official site, Flipkart, and other selected outlets. Buyers can choose from Sword Black and Blade Silver color options.

There are a couple of discounts and offers to check out. For one, the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program is available on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. Here, buyers can pay 70 percent of the cost of the device at the time of purchase, and after 12 months, the remaining 30 percent of the amount can be paid to retain the existing smartphone.

Additionally, there are bank offers for the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Buyers using the ICICI Band credit card or credit EMI can avail Rs. 1,000 discount on both Flipkart and Realme websites. Plus, there is a no-cost EMI option for up to six months via Bajaj Finserv. Buyers can also avail Rs. 350 cashback via MobiKwik.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Should You Buy?

The new Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G packs a 6.5-inch 120Hz display. The smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with 5G support and up to 8GB RAM. There's a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP camera is available in the front for selfies and video calling.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G runs Android 10 OS with the RealmeUI custom skin. Plus, there's a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charging support. The device also packs features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Features like 5G support, a 120Hz display, and the power-packed camera performance surely make it an attractive buy for the mid-range price tag.

