Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Sale Set For March 4: Is It Worth Buying?

Realme Narzo 30 Pro was recently launched in the country alongside the Narzo 30A. The first sale of the handset has been set for March 4 at 12 PM and can be purchased via Flipkart, the company's official site and leading retail outlets. The Narzo 30 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset is an affordable 5G device which price starts at Rs. 16,999. Besides, you can get several banks offers on the e-commerce site.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Price India And Sale Offers

You can get the base model of the Narzo 30 Pro at Rs. 16,999 which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option, while the high-end 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 19,999. The phone will be available in Sword Black and Blade Silver color options.

Bank offers on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G include 10 percent off on ICICI bank credit card, five percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis bank credit card users, and ten percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card on the first-time transaction. Besides, there is also a no-cost EMI option.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Features

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It sports a punch-hole cutout and supports a 120Hz refresh rate which will be a plus point for the handset. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC which is capable of handling games and day-to-day usage. The 128GB of onboard storage is also expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For photography, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the device sports a 16MP camera at the front. Lastly, it supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

