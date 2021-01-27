Realme Narzo 30A Gets NBTC, BIS Certifications; Hints India Launch As Well News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has recently confirmed the launch of the X7 series smartphones in India. Now, it seems the company is also gearing up for the launch of the next-gen of the Narzo 20 series. Previously, it was tipped that the Realme Narzo 30 series comprising of the Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, and the Narzo 30 Pro will launch in January.

Now, the Realme Narzo 30A with model number RMX3171 has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and Thailand's NTBC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) certifications. Both agencies did not reveal any features of the smartphone except for the moniker. The BIS certification also hints at an imminent India launch. So, we can expect to get more details on the same in the coming days.

To recall, the predecessor Narzo 20A was launched in the country last year in September and it is the most affordable phone of the Narzo 20 series. This means we can also Narzo 30A might debut as a budget-centric phone. In terms of features, the Narzo 20A has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch design. The display delivers an HD+ resolution and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Realme Narzo 20A comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which also supports a microSD slot. A 5,000 mAh battery unit fuels the device and the smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with Realme UI skin

For imaging, the handset sports a triple-lens camera setup at the rear which includes a 12MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP retro sensor. The rear camera also supports several modes such as HDR, Panorama, Portrait, Time-Lapse, and more. Upfront, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

