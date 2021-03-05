Realme Narzo 30A With 6,000 mAh Battery Up For Grabs: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Narzo 30 series has been sweeping headlines, especially the Realme Narzo 30 Pro that comes as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 30A comes with power-packed features with a budget price tag. After the launch last week, the Realme Narzo 30A will go on sale today via Flipkart and other retailers.

Realme Narzo 30A Sale Offers

Realme Narzo 30A is available in two models of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage costing Rs. 8,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, costing Rs. 9,999. The smartphone is available in Laser Blue and Laser Black color options and can be bought on Flipkart, the Realme India website, and other portals.

The Realme Narzo 30A is available with a couple of sale offers. Firstly, Axis Bank Credit and Debit card non-EMI transactions get Rs. 500 instant discount. Band Of Baroda Mastercard Debut card first-time transaction gets a 10 percent discount for the new Realme smartphone. Plus, if you pay via MobiKwik, you get Rs. 250 cashback.

Realme Narzo 30A Specficiations

The Realme Narzo 30A flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The smartphone packs a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP primary shooter and an additional secondary sensor. There's an 8MP selfie snapper in the waterdrop notch.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30A draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There's a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, making it the key attraction. The Realme Narzo 30A runs Android 10 with the Realme UI custom skin.

Realme Narzo 30A: Should You Buy?

For the asking price, the Realme Narzo 30A packs some decent specs. The 6,000 mAh battery comes as one of the key attractions doubled with the 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the Helio G85 chipset is a capable processor, capable of handling all smartphone tasks. The Realme Narzo 30A is up against several smartphones in the under-Rs. 10K segment, including devices from Redmi. Yet, this would make an attractive buy for the features offered.

Best Mobiles in India