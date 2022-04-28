Realme Narzo 50 5G India Launch Tipped For May; RAM, Storage, Color Options Leaked News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been on a launching spree, releasing a sleuth of new smartphones for the Indian market. A new upcoming phone is the alleged Realme Narzo 50 5G, which joins the Narzo 50 series in India. The new smartphone is tipped to launch in May in India, aiming to up the competition in the affordable 5G market in the country.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Launch In India

A report from 91Mobiles suggests the Realme Narzo 50 5G will launch in May in India. The report quotes an inside source, who has also revealed the possible specs, storage, and memory configuration of the upcoming smartphone.

Going into the details, the source claims the Realme Narzo 50 5G will arrive in three storage models. The base variant will feature 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the mid variant will include 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The high-end model will feature 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone will allegedly arrive in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black color options.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Launch: What To Expect?

Apart from this, other details of the Realme Narzo 50 5G have been under wraps. The rumor mill suggests the upcoming 5G smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. A 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support has also been tipped.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 5G is also said to run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 on top. Plus, an FHD+ display with a high refresh rate has also been tipped. One can expect a Dimensity chipset with 5G support for the upcoming phone.

To note, Realme recently unveiled the Narzo 50A Prime and the Narzo 50 a few weeks earlier. Both these phones are 4G-only and come with some top-end features with an attractive price tag. To note, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime also included a 50MP AI triple-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and more.

Realme could retain most of these features on the Realme Narzo 50 5G, and simply change the processor under the hood. That said, these are mere speculations at the moment and nothing has been confirmed by the brand. It's best to take it with a grain of salt.

