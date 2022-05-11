Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Tipped To Launch On May 18; Expected Features, India Price & Sale Dates News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is on a launching spree; the brand recently announced a bunch of products in India including TV, smartphone, and tablet. Now, it is all set to unveil the Narzo 50 5G series in the country and it is likely to include two devices - the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G.

The brand has already made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handsets on its official site and the microsite on Amazon confirms the Pro model will come with the fastest 5G processor in the segment. Now, the pricing, features, launch, and sale dates of both models have been leaked online.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series India Launch Details

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the Realme Narzo 50 5G series devices will be announced on May 18 in India. However, we are still awaiting the official confirmation of the same. The tipster further said both models will be available for purchase starting on 24 May and these devices will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Expected Features & Pricing

The Narzo 50 5G is tipped to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. The Dimensity 810 processor will power the handset which will be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Upfront, the phone will have an 8MP front camera and the rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 50 5G might cost around Rs. 14,000 in India.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Expected Features & Pricing

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. The phone will be based on the Dimensity 920 processor and will be available in two storage variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit and a triple rear camera setup will house a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP camera.

Further, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro is likely to come with a 16MP selfie camera. As far as the price is concerned, the device is said to cost above Rs. 22,000 in India. Considering these leaks, the Realme Narzo 40 Pro 5G is expected to have more number of 5G bands and is likely to take on devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

