Realme Narzo 50 5G Series With Dimensity 920 SoC Launched: Price, Specs & Availability

Realme Narzo 50 5G series of smartphones has finally been launched in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the new devices for the past few weeks. The series has two devices including the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The vanilla Narzo 50 5G is the successor to the 4G version of the same.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Brings In-Display Fingerprint Sensor With Heart Rate Detection

Realme claims that the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is India's first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor that doubles as a heart rate sensor. The device can track heart rate for eight different scenarios - general, working, exercise, resting, excited, stressed, full of energy, and sleepless. The users need to keep their fingers pressed on the screen till their heart rate is monitored for the detection of their body's state.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Design, Display, Processor Features

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G sports a gradient Kevlar texture from top to bottom to provide a sturdy design. The phone has highly narrow bezels and a punch-hole display. The smartphone is touted to provide a five-layer cooling system, which provides a temperature reduction of 10 degrees in the core area. The cooling system is made up of three graphite sheets, which help in reducing the heat.

Talking about the screen, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The device also has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz. The handset sports a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Notably, there's also a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 on top to provide protection against daily tear and wear.

At the helm, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset is capable of boosting the core frequency from 2.4GHz to 2.5GHz to ensure smooth app response and an enhanced gaming experience. The SoC is paired with the Mali-G68 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Software-wise, it boots Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Camera, Connectivity, Battery Specs

For imaging, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. There's also an 8MP 120-degree super-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 4MP macro lens. The phone is also equipped with the AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0 and 90's pop filters. For selfies, there's a 16MP camera with super nightscape mode, portrait bokeh mode, and HDR video support.

Connectivity-wise, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS with GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is fitted with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which utilizes the 33W Dart Charge technology. The tech can charge the battery up to 50 percent in 31 minutes and 100 percent in 70 minutes.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Features, Specs

Coming to the Narzo 50 5G, the phone has a bigger 6.7-inch display with full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the pro model, the base variant utilizes the octa-core Dimensity 810 5G processor. The phone has up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. For cameras, this one has 48MP and 8MP dual cameras and a 16MP selfie snapper. The battery and software specs remain the same as the pro variant.

Realme Narzo 50 5G, 50 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability

The Realme Narzo 50 5G's base 4GB / 64GB variant has been priced competitively at Rs. 13,999. The 4GB / 128GB and 6GB / 128GB models are being offered for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. As for the Narzo 50 Pro 5G, its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB versions are being offered for Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. The pro model will be up for grabs in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black color variants.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G will be going on sale on May 24 at 12 pm, while the Narzo 50 Pro 5G's first sale is on May 26. Both the phones will be available to buy on the brand's website, Amazon India, and major brick-and-mortar stores across the country. As part of the launch offer, they will be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Competitors In India

The Realme Narzo 50 5G will be competing against the likes of the Redmi Note 10T 5G, OPPO K10, and the Motorola G51 5G in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment. As for the Narzo 50 Pro 5G, it will be facing competition from the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite, iQOO Z3 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

