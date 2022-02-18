Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Likely Pegged For February 24 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is now official that the Realme Narzo 50 will be launched in India later this year. Notably, this will be the third smartphone in the Narzo 50 series with the other two offerings being the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i that are already available in the country. For now, the company is yet to confirm the actual launch date of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date

While the official confirmation is awaited, a report by 91mobiles hints that the Realme Narzo 50 could be launched in India on February 24. The report cites retail sources to reveal the launch date. Besides this, it has also shared a teaser of the smartphone on the Amazon app, which has been removed now. With this as evidence, the report suggests that the Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via the online retailer Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 50: Expected Price, Specs

Already, we have come across several reports regarding the Realme Narzo 50 as it has cleared the BIS and EEC certification databases. Going by the same, the smartphone is teased to arrive with the tagline "Might Performance Boosted".

When it comes to the expected specs, the Realme Narzo 50 is believed to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner and a high refresh rate. Under its hood, the device is likely to use an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 chipset teamed up with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. A 4800mAh battery powers the smartphone alongside 33W fast charging support.

Claimed to run Android 12 topped with RealmeUI 3.0, the upcoming smartphone could arrive with a triple-camera setup at its rear. The camera module is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The smartphone is believed to house a 16MP selfie camera within the punch-hole cutout on the screen.

In terms of pricing, the Realme Narzo 50 is expected to be launched in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are likely to be priced at Rs. 15,990 ad Rs. 17,990 respectively. As per the Amazon teaser, it will arrive in Green and Gray colors.

